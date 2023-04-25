Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Alone Australia tells us about fear, and why we need it

By Eric Brymer, Chartered Psychologist, Southern Cross University
Alone Australia follows individuals having an extreme adventure in wild Tasmania. From one perspective this seems like a foolish thing to do – participants must be crazy or fearless. Why else would anyone choose to be uncomfortable, alone and without a supermarket for weeks?

Based on the US reality TV show of the same name, participants are dropped off in remote Tasmania where they need to survive alone.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
