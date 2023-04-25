Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A rise in self-service technologies may cause a decline in our sense of community

By Blake Lee-Whiting, PhD Candidate, Interim Managing Director at PEARL, University of Toronto
Self-service technologies — like self-checkouts or government service kiosks — are decreasing interactions with other people. This may affect our politics and sense of community.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
