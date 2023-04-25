Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How schools and families can take climate action by learning about food systems

By Gabrielle Edwards, PhD Candidate in Curriculum Studies, University of British Columbia
Both at home and in schools, food can become a powerful tool to empower young people to take climate action, which can lead to reduced climate anxiety and increased feelings of hope for the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
