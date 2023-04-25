Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan Conflict and International Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Residential buildings damaged in fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, April 20, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Marwan Ali (Nairobi) – Human Rights Watch released a question and answer document today that explains how international humanitarian law applies to the armed conflict in Sudan between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) under Gen. Abdelfattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), an independent armed force, under Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as “Hemedti.” “From the start of the fighting, both sides to the conflict in Sudan have shown deadly disregard for the civilian…


© Human Rights Watch -
