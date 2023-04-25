Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights Groups Launch Community Safety Agenda for the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hundreds march from Nubian Square to City Hall to urge Boston City Council to reallocate Boston police funding to youth jobs programs in Boston Public Schools in Boston, Massachusetts, US on June 10, 2020.  © 2020 Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Over 60 civil and human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, released a Community Safety agenda for the United States federal government yesterday that champions evidence-based policies and investments aimed at addressing structural causes of violence and inequality. Extensive evidence shows that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
