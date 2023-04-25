Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why strike action is climate action

By Simon Mair, Lecturer in Sustainability, University of York
Share this article
Taking strike action is difficult. Some difficulties are obvious: sacrificing my pay as a lecturer creates immediate financial difficulties. Other difficulties are more hidden, like the pervasive anxiety of a strike day as emails roll in.

Strike-breaking colleagues remind me about pressing deadlines and students ask about class, marks, supervisions. I feel guilty for letting them down. Again, there is the threat of financial instability: will I be punished for papers I haven’t written, the student work I haven’t marked, the grants I haven’t submitted?

This is all compounded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unravelling DNA's structure: a landmark achievement whose authors were not fairly credited
~ Researchers discover 18th century clay tobacco pipes were used as weapons and surgical tools
~ The impact of childhood and teenage anxiety disorders on later life – new research
~ Global economic uncertainty means oil prices -- and your fuel bill -- will continue to surprise this year
~ Pentagon leaks suggest China developing ways to attack satellites – here’s how they might work
~ From rags and pads to the sanitary apron: a brief history of period products
~ Pakistan’s Sindh Province Backs Transgender Rights
~ Mexico’s Congress Should Ban Discriminatory Immigration Checks
~ Rights Groups Launch Community Safety Agenda
~ Burkina Faso: UN rights office calls for probe into latest deadly attack on civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter