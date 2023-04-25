Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s Sindh Province Backs Transgender Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Aurat March to end gender-based violence against women and transgender and non-binary people on International Women's Day, March 8, 2021 in Karachi, Pakistan.  © 2021 Betsy Joles/Getty Images The Sindh Human Rights Commission has advised police to stop harassing and arresting transgender people, an important step toward changing discriminatory laws, policies, and public attitudes in Pakistan’s Sindh province. The commission, an independent statutory body, issued the guidance on April 3, relying on constitutional protections and international legal principles. It…


