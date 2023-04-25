Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: UN rights office calls for probe into latest deadly attack on civilians

Share this article
Authorities in Burkina Faso must conduct a full and independent investigation into the recent killing of scores of civilians in a village near the border with Mali, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights office calls on Russia and Ukraine to observe rules of war, after alleged POW executions
~ Reflections from the Iranian diaspora: Rage against the ‘Iran Lobby’ Part 2
~ Social media scatters your brain, and then you buy stuff you don't need
~ White power movements in US history have often relied on veterans -- and not on lone wolves
~ In centennial year, Turkish voters will choose between Erdoğan’s conservative path and the founder’s modernist vision
~ South Korea, US presidents to meet in Washington – amid wary glances in the direction of Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow
~ What Socrates' 'know nothing' wisdom can teach a polarized America
~ Omar al-Bashir brutalised Sudan – how his 30-year legacy is playing out today
~ Kids and screen time -- an expert offers advice for parents and teachers
~ Tender Photo: the newsletter that's creating a new conversation about African photography
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter