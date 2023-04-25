Tolerance.ca
Twitter blue ticks: 5 ways to spot misinformation without verified accounts

By Mikey Biddlestone, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Social Decision-Making Lab, University of Cambridge
Jon Roozenbeek, Postdoctoral Fellow, Psychology, University of Cambridge
Sander van der Linden, Professor of Social Psychology in Society and Author of FOOLPROOF: Why We Fall for Misinformation, University of Cambridge
After months of chaotic policies, backtracks on said policies and mass layoffs, Elon Musk has made good on his vow to fully replace Twitter’s “blue tick” verification with a paid subscription service.

In place since 2009, Twitter gave blue ticks to accounts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
