Human Rights Observatory

UK plan to give vape kits to help smokers quit means swapping one health risk with another

By Donal O'Shea, Professor of Chemistry, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Gerry McElvaney, Professor of Medicine, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
The UK government set out ambitious plans in 2019 to make England smoke free by 2030. To achieve this, they recently announced plans to offer free vape starter kits to one million smokers in a bid to help them quit.

While smoking cigarettes is associated with a range of serious health problems, mounting evidence shows that vaping is also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
