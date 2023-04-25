Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

80 is different in 2023 than in 1776 – but even back then, a grizzled Franklin led alongside a young Hamilton

By Maurizio Valsania, Professor of American History, Università di Torino
Americans have long nurtured mixed feelings about age and aged leaders. Yet during the country’s founding, a young America admired venerable old sages.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
