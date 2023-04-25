Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End of Ramadan in Taipei shows role of Islam in Taiwan's diplomacy

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Though it only makes up about one percent of the population, Taiwan's Muslim community represents an asset for greater visibility and engagement with the Middle East, where China dominates.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Security Forces Kill, Torture, Abuse Children
~ The pandemic deepened gender inequality in dual-career households
~ Local food is not enough — we need a sustainable transition in the food system
~ Canadian science pioneers' role in the Human Genome Project shows why it’s crucial to fund research
~ White House Issues Significant Environmental Justice Order for Earth Day
~ Cancel culture: YouTube videos on 'getting cancelled' are now their own genre and have links to the past
~ Tucker Carlson's departure and Fox News' expensive legal woes show the problem with faking 'authenticity'
~ Much wow, very meme: what the revival of the ancient doge meme tells us about the lifecycle of the internet
~ Treatment for drug and alcohol misuse should involve families and communities
~ It might be tempting to blame inflation on profits, but the reality is still about high demand and short supply
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter