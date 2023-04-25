Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Security Forces Kill, Torture, Abuse Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A memorial to children killed in Iran outside of UNICEF’s office in Washington, DC, November 30, 2022. © 2022 Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto via AP   © (Beirut) – Iran’s security forces repressing widespread protests have unlawfully killed, tortured, sexually assaulted, and disappeared children as part of a pattern of serious violations, Human Rights Watch said today. Iranian authorities have also arrested, interrogated, and prosecuted children in violation of legal safeguards, and judges have barred children’s families from hiring lawyers of their choice to defend them,…


© Human Rights Watch -
