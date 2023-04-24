Local food is not enough — we need a sustainable transition in the food system
By Bryan Dale, Assistant Professor, Department of Environment and Geography, Bishop's University
Marianne Granger, Auxiliaire de recherche en agriculture et systèmes alimentaires durables, Bishop's University
Mélodie Anderson, Auxiliaire de recherche en agriculture et systèmes alimentaires durables, Bishop's University
In light of the changes caused by the pandemic, it is clear that food autonomy as a frame of reference for reorganizing the Québec food system is not enough.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 24, 2023