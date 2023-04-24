Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cancel culture: YouTube videos on 'getting cancelled' are now their own genre and have links to the past

By Erin Keating, Associate Professor, Department of English, Theatre, Film & Media, University of Manitoba
Jessie Krahn, Master's student, Department of English, Theatre, Film & Media, University of Manitoba
What do YouTuber influencer videos about being ‘cancelled’ share with 17th-century texts? Both were crafted directly in response to audiences in new social spaces.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
