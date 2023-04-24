Treatment for drug and alcohol misuse should involve families and communities
By Katinka van de Ven, Alcohol and other drug specialist, University of New South Wales &, University of New England
Alison Ritter, Professor & Specialist in Drug Policy, UNSW Sydney
Erin Cunningham, Pinangba Support Officer, Indigenous Knowledge
Alcohol and drug addiction impacts families as well as the people afflicted. Some First Nations-led centres involve families in their patients’s treatment, with beneficial outcomes.
- Monday, April 24, 2023