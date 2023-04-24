Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Genocide resisters, long overlooked by history, step into the spotlight

By Nareg Seferian, Ph.D. Candidate, School of Public and International Affairs, Virginia Tech
Share this article
The anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is marked every year on April 24. That was the date in 1915 when hundreds of Armenian community leaders were arrested by the government of the Ottoman Empire in the capital Constantinople, now known as Istanbul.

At the time, Armenians lived throughout what is modern-day Turkey. Modern scholars estimate up to 1.5…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cancel culture: YouTube videos on 'getting cancelled' are now their own genre and have links to the past
~ Tucker Carlson's departure and Fox News' expensive legal woes show the problem with faking 'authenticity'
~ Much wow, very meme: what the revival of the ancient doge meme tells us about the lifecycle of the internet
~ Treatment for drug and alcohol misuse should involve families and communities
~ It might be tempting to blame inflation on profits, but the reality is still about high demand and short supply
~ 3 sales tactics rife in the real estate industry, and why they work
~ AI to Z: all the terms you need to know to keep up in the AI hype age
~ Spying, sabotage, subversion, people-smuggling: the brave women who resisted the Nazis through non-violence
~ Auxiliary power: in wartime, Australian women fought germs, fired shells – and took on gender norms
~ Climate isn't a distraction from the military's job of war fighting. It's front and centre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter