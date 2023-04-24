Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The NHS COVID app is closing down – here’s where it succeeded and where it went wrong

By Evronia Azer, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Business in Society, Coventry University
Carlos Ferreira, Assistant Professor, Research Centre for Business in Society, Coventry University
Maureen Meadows, Professor of Strategic Management, Coventry University
The NHS recently announced that its COVID contact tracing app will be discontinued on April 27, amid reports of falling use.

The app has been downloaded more than 31 million times since it was launched in 2020. But just over 100,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
