Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The dirty truth about your phone – and why you need to stop scrolling in the bathroom

By Primrose Freestone, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology, University of Leicester
We carry them everywhere, take them to bed, to the bathroom and for many people they’re the first thing they see in the morning – more than 90% of the world owns or uses a mobile phone and many of us couldn’t manage without one.

But while health concerns about phones use usually focus on the distraction they can cause while driving, the possible effects of


© The Conversation -
