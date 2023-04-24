Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to repair a damaged reputation

By Will Harvey, Professor of Leadership and Education Director at the University of Bristol Business School, University of Bristol
Share this article
A reputation can be damaged by a single mistake, or after months or even years of bad behaviour. Organisations may turn a blind eye to such behaviour by employees or business leaders, and sometimes it is tacitly enabled by a toxic culture that prioritises an end game – profits or “winning” – over people or planet.

In either case, research can tell us about the drivers of reputational loss, as well as how to rebuild a reputation, and ways to avoid damaging it in the first place. But while reputations can be protected, my research shows this shouldn’t happen at all costs – there is a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cancel culture: YouTube videos on 'getting cancelled' are now their own genre and have links to the past
~ Tucker Carlson's departure and Fox News' expensive legal woes show the problem with faking 'authenticity'
~ Much wow, very meme: what the revival of the ancient doge meme tells us about the lifecycle of the internet
~ Treatment for drug and alcohol misuse should involve families and communities
~ It might be tempting to blame inflation on profits, but the reality is still about high demand and short supply
~ 3 sales tactics rife in the real estate industry, and why they work
~ AI to Z: all the terms you need to know to keep up in the AI hype age
~ Spying, sabotage, subversion, people-smuggling: the brave women who resisted the Nazis through non-violence
~ Auxiliary power: in wartime, Australian women fought germs, fired shells – and took on gender norms
~ Climate isn't a distraction from the military's job of war fighting. It's front and centre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter