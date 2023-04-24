Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Authorities must halt unlawful deportations of Syrian refugees

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Lebanese authorities must immediately stop forcibly deporting refugees back to Syria, Amnesty International said today, amid fears that these individuals are at risk of torture or persecution at the hands of the Syrian government upon return. Last week, the Lebanese Armed Forces raided houses occupied by Syrian families in different locations across the country, […] The post Lebanon: Authorities must halt unlawful deportations of Syrian refugees appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa votes in 2024: could a coalition between major parties ANC and EFF run the country?
~ Genocide resisters, long overlooked by history, step into the spotlight
~ The NHS COVID app is closing down – here’s where it succeeded and where it went wrong
~ Animals learn survival tricks from others -- even if they live alone
~ Keeping a diary can improve teachers' wellbeing – here are some ways it can work for all of us
~ The dirty truth about your phone – and why you need to stop scrolling in the bathroom
~ ChatGPT: how to use AI as a virtual financial adviser
~ How to repair a damaged reputation
~ From horseback to motorbike: inside the motorcycle boom in Indigenous South America
~ How the ghost of Vietnam haunts Joe Biden on the war in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter