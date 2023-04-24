Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can rainbows form in a circle? Fun facts on the physics of rainbows

By Partha Chowdhury, Professor of Physics, UMass Lowell
Share this article
Each rainbow is personal – the rainbow you see isn’t exactly the same rainbow the next person sees. It’s all in the eye of the beholder.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria has Africa's highest malaria death rate - progress is being made, but it's not enough
~ Prescription drugs' fine print is important – a toxicologist explains how to decode package inserts to take medications safely and increase their effectiveness
~ For Republican presidential hopefuls, Iowa is still the first political beauty contest
~ Global shipping is under pressure to stop its heavy fuel oil use fast – that’s not simple, but changes are coming
~ How will the Supreme Court's decision on mifepristone affect abortion access? 4 questions answered
~ Flood warning expert: I worked on UK's emergency mobile broadcast – here’s what we learn from tests like these
~ Yevonde: an introduction to the woman who pioneered colour photography
~ Ethical non-monogamy: what to know about these often misunderstood relationships
~ 'Noisome stinking scum': how Londoners protested river pollution in the 1600s
~ Your mullet is more than a haircut, it's a political statement – a hair historian explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter