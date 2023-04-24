How will the Supreme Court's decision on mifepristone affect abortion access? 4 questions answered
By Jamie Rowen, Associate Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Tami S. Rowen, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gynecologic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco
On April 21, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone, which is used in more than half of all abortions in the U.S., could remain accessible without restrictions – at least for now. The decision is temporary, however, buying time as an appeals court weighs the challenge to mifepristone brought by a Texas judge in early April 2023.
That ruling blocked…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 24, 2023