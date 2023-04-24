Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yevonde: an introduction to the woman who pioneered colour photography

By Darcy White, Senior Lecturer in Visual Culture, Sheffield Hallam University
Share this article
The National Portrait Gallery, London, reopens in June following a three-year closure for the “largest redevelopment” in its 127-year history. Its opening exhibition, Yevonde: Life and Colour, will be the most comprehensive to date on British photographer, Yevonde Middleton (1893-1975).

Signing her work simply, Yevonde…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria has Africa's highest malaria death rate - progress is being made, but it's not enough
~ Prescription drugs' fine print is important – a toxicologist explains how to decode package inserts to take medications safely and increase their effectiveness
~ For Republican presidential hopefuls, Iowa is still the first political beauty contest
~ Can rainbows form in a circle? Fun facts on the physics of rainbows
~ Global shipping is under pressure to stop its heavy fuel oil use fast – that’s not simple, but changes are coming
~ How will the Supreme Court's decision on mifepristone affect abortion access? 4 questions answered
~ Flood warning expert: I worked on UK's emergency mobile broadcast – here’s what we learn from tests like these
~ Ethical non-monogamy: what to know about these often misunderstood relationships
~ 'Noisome stinking scum': how Londoners protested river pollution in the 1600s
~ Your mullet is more than a haircut, it's a political statement – a hair historian explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter