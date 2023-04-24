Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Underscoring the challenges of promoting digital rights in Southeast Asia

By Mong Palatino
"…information disorders have been weaponized for political gain, while oppressive governments have tried to control the internet, particularly through social media, and crackdown on dissidents using digital surveillance as tactic."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
