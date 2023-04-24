Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Green spaces are good for people – but in South Africa many cannot access them

By Susanne Vetter, Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Rhodes University
Michelle Cocks, Associate Professor of Environmental Anthropology, Rhodes University
Valerie Møller, Professor of Sociology, Rhodes University
Experiencing nature helps people in times of joy and pain. However, inequity of access to green spaces means that South Africans cannot enjoy nature when they need to.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
