Human Rights Observatory

The much-anticipated defence review is here. So what does it say, and what does it mean for Australia?

By John Blaxland, Professor, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
The Albanese government on Monday released a declassified version of the much-anticipated defence strategic review, authored by former defence chief Angus Houston and former defence minister Stephen Smith.

The report looks at Australia’s defence equipment and resourcing, but it also looks beyond just acquisitions.

So what’s in the report? What were some of the political drivers of the decisions taken, and what does it tell us about Australian defence strategy in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
