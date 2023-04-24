Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hope is on the horizon for a malaria-free Africa

By Jaishree Raman, Principal Medical Scientist and Head of Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Sub-Saharan Africa is disproportionally affected by malaria. The region accounts for 95% of the world’s malaria cases. The disease kills an African child every 60 seconds.

These figures are alarming. But malaria is preventable and treatable.

The progress made between 2000 and 2015 is proof of what can be achieved. Support from global donors helped drive…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
