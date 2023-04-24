Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do I do 'suicide watch' at home?

By Sarah Wayland, Associate Professor, University of New England
Myfanwy Maple, Professor of Social Work, University of New England
Some people still at imminent risk of suicide leave hospital to be cared for at home by their partner.

So their partner becomes their carer. That person is then on alert for extended periods of time for future suicide attempts. This is all while helping with their loved one’s medication, liaising with health professionals, working or looking after other family members.

But there’s hardly any advice for carers on how to do “suicide watch” at home. Partners can be left to improvise, leading to high levels of distress. In a recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
