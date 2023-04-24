Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We want more climate ambition in our foreign policy – here's how we can do it

By Wesley Morgan, Research Fellow, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University
James Bowen, Policy Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Last week, foreign minister Penny Wong laid out the strategic challenges facing Australia in a major speech.

Wong described great power competition involving China, America and Russia. She warned of the risk of conflict in our region as China expands its sphere of influence. And she defended the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal with the United States and United Kingdom.

But these are traditional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Six films on Asia-Pacific communities addressing the climate crisis
~ Lachlan Murdoch could well have won his Crikey lawsuit, so why did he drop it?
~ The much-anticipated defence review is here. So what does it say, and what does it mean for Australia?
~ Hope is on the horizon for a malaria-free Africa
~ Sudan: New conflict escalation exacerbates 20 years of suffering for civilians in Darfur
~ Cambodia: Renewed Attacks on Political Opposition
~ Chad picks a fight with Germany – what's behind it and what the consequences are
~ Green spaces are good for people – but in South Africa many cannot access them
~ If the camera was there with the blessing of Father Bob Maguire, people felt safe: my relationship with a marvellous man
~ How do I do 'suicide watch' at home?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter