Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Renewed Attacks on Political Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen gives a speech in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday, January 30, 2020. © Heng Sinith/AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government has stepped up its attacks on political opposition members in advance of national elections slated for July 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately end the government’s violent rhetoric, release the seven political activists currently detained, and investigate and appropriately prosecute those responsible for recent assaults on opposition Candlelight Party members. Prime Minister…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
