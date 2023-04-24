Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labor gains in Newspoll but Voice support slumps in other polls; NSW final results and Queensland polls

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A round-up of the latest polls shows the Albanese government continues to ride high, while polls on the Indigenous Voice to parliament vote are mixed.The Conversation


