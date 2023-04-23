Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with long COVID continue to experience medical gaslighting more than 3 years into the pandemic

By Simran Purewal, Research Associate, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kaylee Byers, Regional Deputy Director, BC Node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Kayli Jamieson, Master's Student in Communication, Research Assistant for Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Neda Zolfaghari, Project Coordinator, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, and the Pandemics & Borders Project, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
People with long COVID report that their symptoms are dismissed or not treated seriously by health-care providers. This medical gaslighting not only prevents treatment but can cause stigma and shame.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The WHO’s international pandemic treaty: Meaningful public engagement must inform Canada's negotiations
~ Justin Trudeau and NATO: The problem with Canadian defence isn’t cash, it's culture
~ 4 ways all online university courses could promote student mental health
~ What is sepsis? How to spot, manage and prevent it
~ Chad picks a fight with Germany - what's behind it and what the consequences are
~ Green spaces are good for people - but in South Africa many cannot access them
~ Kenya needs to grow more food: a focus on how to irrigate its vast dry areas is key
~ Fast fashion still comes with deadly risks, 10 years after the Rana Plaza disaster – the industry's many moving pieces make it easy to cut corners
~ Remembering Barry Humphries, the man who enriched the culture, reimagined the one man show and upended the cultural cringe
~ ‘Overseas Chinese writer is now a label’: Interview with youth author Xia Zhou
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter