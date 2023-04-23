People with long COVID continue to experience medical gaslighting more than 3 years into the pandemic
By Simran Purewal, Research Associate, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kaylee Byers, Regional Deputy Director, BC Node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Kayli Jamieson, Master's Student in Communication, Research Assistant for Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Neda Zolfaghari, Project Coordinator, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, and the Pandemics & Borders Project, Simon Fraser University
People with long COVID report that their symptoms are dismissed or not treated seriously by health-care providers. This medical gaslighting not only prevents treatment but can cause stigma and shame.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 23, 2023