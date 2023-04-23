Tolerance.ca
Kenya needs to grow more food: a focus on how to irrigate its vast dry areas is key

By Bancy M. Mati, Professor of Agricultural Engineering, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology
More than 80% of Kenya’s land mass is made up of arid and semi-arid areas. So, if Kenya is to increase its agricultural production, which currently accounts for 22.4% of GDP, it must turn to irrigation-based farming in the arid and semi-arid areas. Agricultural engineer Bancy M. Mati explainsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
