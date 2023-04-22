Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fast fashion still comes with deadly risks, 10 years after the Rana Plaza disaster – the industry's many moving pieces make it easy to cut corners

By Ravi Anupindi, Professor of Technology and Operations, University of Michigan
Ten years after the collapse at Rana Plaza in Bangladesh, the garment industry’s deadliest disaster, reforms are incomplete. The opaqueness of today’s complex supply chain is part of the problem.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
