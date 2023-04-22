Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The reasons behind the myth of Cantonese as a more authentic Chinese language

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
Claims that local languages, including Sichuanese and Cantonese, only lost one vote to Mandarin to become China’s “national language” have kept popping up on the internet from time to time.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: Why indigenous peoples can help save the planet
~ The Supreme Court rules mifepristone can remain available – here's how 2 conflicting federal court decisions led to this point
~ Networks of silver nanowires seem to learn and remember, much like our brains
~ Beef: what your nemesis reveals about you
~ 'Stand your ground' laws empower armed citizens to defend property with violence – a simple mistake can get you shot, or killed
~ Sudan: violence between army and militia is a symptom of an old disease that is destroying Africa
~ Raw materials, or sacred beings? Lithium extraction puts two worldviews into tension
~ Keeping NBA players on the court is no small 'feet'
~ Watch out for dangerous combinations of over-the-counter cold medicine and prescription drugs – two pharmacoepidemiology experts explain the risks
~ Boy Scouts of America can now create $2.4 billion fund to pay claims for Scouts who survived abuse – a bankruptcy expert explains what's next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter