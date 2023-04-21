Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Supreme Court rules mifepristone can remain available – here's how 2 conflicting federal court decisions led to this point

By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Sonia Suter, Professor of Law, George Washington University
The U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency ruling on April 21, 2023, that allows continued access to the abortion pill mifepristone in states where abortion is legal.

The court’s decision, which included few details and only indicated that Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito did not concur, follows a whirlwind legal process about whether people should be able to purchase mifepristone,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
