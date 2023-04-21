Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Networks of silver nanowires seem to learn and remember, much like our brains

By Alon Loeffler, PhD researcher, University of Sydney
Zdenka Kuncic, Professor of Physics, University of Sydney
Share this article
Over the past year or so, generative AI models such as ChatGPT and DALL-E have made it possible to produce vast quantities of apparently human-like, high-quality creative content from a simple series of prompts.

Though highly capable – far outperforming humans in big-data pattern recognition tasks in particular – current AI systems are not intelligent in the same way we are. AI systems aren’t structured like our brains and don’t learn the same way.

AI systems also use vast amounts of energy and resources for training (compared to our three-or-so meals a day). Their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beef: what your nemesis reveals about you
~ 'Stand your ground' laws empower armed citizens to defend property with violence – a simple mistake can get you shot, or killed
~ Sudan: violence between army and militia is a symptom of an old disease that is destroying Africa
~ Raw materials, or sacred beings? Lithium extraction puts two worldviews into tension
~ Keeping NBA players on the court is no small 'feet'
~ Watch out for dangerous combinations of over-the-counter cold medicine and prescription drugs – two pharmacoepidemiology experts explain the risks
~ Boy Scouts of America can now create $2.4 billion fund to pay claims for Scouts who survived abuse – a bankruptcy expert explains what's next
~ What's going on when the Virgin Mary appears and statues weep? The answers aren't just about science or the supernatural
~ Black students in Washington state played key role in the Civil Rights Movement, new book states
~ Dominic Raab is right that the government has set a ‘dangerous precedent’ – but not for the reasons he thinks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter