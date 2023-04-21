Tolerance.ca
Sudan: violence between army and militia is a symptom of an old disease that is destroying Africa

By Paul Jackson, Professor of Politics, University of Birmingham
A three-day ceasefire to mark the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Fitr in Khartoum appears to be dead in the water as fighting continues in the Sudanese capital. According to the World Health Organization, more than 330 people have been killed over the past week. Now, with reports emerging that arms are being sent from Egypt and Libya, there are growing fears the situation could develop into a civil…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
