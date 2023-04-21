Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Watch out for dangerous combinations of over-the-counter cold medicine and prescription drugs – two pharmacoepidemiology experts explain the risks

By Macarius Mwinisungee Donneyong, Assistant Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology, The Ohio State University
Ximena Oyarzún-González, Postdoctoral Researcher in Outcomes and Translational Sciences, The Ohio State University
When colds, flus and allergies hit, many people automatically turn to over-the-counter medications to push through and treat their symptoms. These include decongestants, painkillers, cough or allergy medicines and combinations thereof. Nearly 70% of adults in the U.S. use over-the-counter medications as a first-line response for treating cold and flu symptoms.

Although these medications are easily accessible and widely used, it might come as a surprise to many people to learn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
