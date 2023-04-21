Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Boy Scouts of America can now create $2.4 billion fund to pay claims for Scouts who survived abuse – a bankruptcy expert explains what's next

By Marie T. Reilly, Professor of Law, Penn State
On April 19, 2023, the Boy Scouts of America declared that it has exited its bankruptcy case after clearing one of the last legal hurdles in its way. Some insurance companies and sex abuse claimants…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
