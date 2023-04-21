Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Better quality jobs are what the UK economy needs to end strikes, staff shortages and low productivity

By Chris F. Wright, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, King's College London
Productivity in the UK over the last 15 years has been described as growing at a “snail’s pace”. Meanwhile, wages lag way behind inflation, and numerous sectors are suffering from staff shortages.

One thing that connects…The Conversation


© The Conversation
