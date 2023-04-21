Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Earth Day approaches, the Caribbean continues its struggle with a tidal wave of plastic, but remains hopeful

By Emma Lewis
Share this article
Despite the gloomy picture, it is fair to say that the Caribbean is fighting back against plastic, and is finding that in this effort, partnerships are effective.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Harnessing the internet to create unprecedented global connection’: an interview with Ethan Zuckerman
~ ‘The internet is full of good intentions’: an interview with Ethan Zuckerman, part two
~ How can a French protester be arrested under British terrorism laws in London? The alarming 'schedule 7' power explained
~ Twitter drops 'government-funded' label for media organisations – here's what it should use instead
~ Global: Huge support for Earth Day underscores public awareness of the urgency of the climate crisis
~ Solicitor-general confirms Voice model is legally sound, will not 'fetter or impede' parliament
~ When England had a Spanish king – and what that tells us about Camilla's title
~ Rana Plaza: ten years after the Bangladesh factory collapse, we are no closer to fixing modern slavery
~ Shakespeare's environmentalism: how his plays explore the same ecological issues we face today
~ First Person: Aboriginal Australians suffer from ‘violent history’ and ongoing ‘institutional racism’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter