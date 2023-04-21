Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Solicitor-general confirms Voice model is legally sound, will not 'fetter or impede' parliament

By Harry Hobbs, Associate professor, University of Technology Sydney
The federal government today released the long-awaited legal advice on the Voice to parliament from Australia’s solicitor-general, Stephen Donaghue.

In it, Donaghue states that the proposed model for the Voice “will not fetter or impede the exercise of existing powers of Parliament”, adding that the proposal

is not just compatible with the system of representative and responsible government prescribed by the Constitution, but an enhancement of that system.

The advice makes clear the Voice is legally sound.

The Voice to parliament

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
