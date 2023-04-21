Tolerance.ca
When England had a Spanish king – and what that tells us about Camilla's title

By Gonzalo Velasco Berenguer, Lecturer, History, University of Bristol
As the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla approaches, interest in the new queen’s title has grown – especially after the coronation invitations dropped the word “consort”, traditionally used to identify the spouse of a ruler.

Her title had already been widely discussed when the now king and queen married in 2005 (when Camilla chose to be known as Duchess of Cornwall instead of Princess of Wales). And it was also reported then that once Charles ascended the throne, she…The Conversation


© The Conversation
