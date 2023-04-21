Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australians lost more than $3bn to scammers in 2022. Here are 5 emerging scams to look out for

By Cassandra Cross, Associate Dean (Learning & Teaching) Faculty of Creative Industries, Education and Social Justice, Queensland University of Technology
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s latest Targeting Scams report indicates Australians reported more than A$3 billion lost to fraud in 2022. This is about a $1 billion increase on reported losses from 2021.

Year upon year, we’re witnessing a rise in monetary losses to fraud. Behind these figures sit millions of Australians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
