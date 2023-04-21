Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plantations, Ranches Are Devouring World’s Forests

By Human Rights Watch
An aerial view shows cattle on a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. © 2020 Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters This Earth Day, it's time we face the fact that what and how we consume drives deforestation of climate-critical forests as well as human rights abuses against workers and forest peoples. From coffee and chocolate bars to the palm oil found in soap, traces of deforestation hide in many of our most ubiquitous products. Many agribusiness companies cultivate an image of family-owned farms feeding the world in harmony…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
