Plagues, poisons and magical thinking – how COVID lab leak hysteria could be straight from the Middle Ages
By Simone Celine Marshall, Professor of Medieval Literature, University of Otago
Hannah Johnson, Professor of English, University of Pittsburgh
In an age of antibiotics and scientific reason, we like to think we’re more rational than our forebears. But the early history of conspiracy theories suggests some behaviours persist through time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 20, 2023