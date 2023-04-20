Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boost for developing nations as mRNA technology hub moves to the next phase in South Africa

Share this article
An ambitious UN-led effort to create mRNA technology transfer hubs in the developing world, is taking another major step forward this week at an international conference in Cape Town, South Africa, coinciding with the official launch on Thursday of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) first transfer hub.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After the migrant deaths in Akwesasne, Canadian immigration law must reckon with its colonial history
~ What are dead hangs? What are the shoulder pain risks and how do I do them safely?
~ Zimbabwe's ruling party vilifies the opposition as American puppets. But the party itself had strong ties to the US
~ Will the brilliance of Netflix's 'Beef' be lost in the shadow of a sexual assault controversy? — Podcast
~ SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in history in explosive debut – like many first liftoffs, Starship's test was a successful failure
~ New look at 'Einstein rings' around distant galaxies just got us closer to solving the dark matter debate
~ Like father, like son: new research shows how young men 'copy' their fathers' masculinity
~ Less than illustrious: remembering the Anzacs means also not forgetting some committed war crimes
~ Whale-watching guidelines don't include boat noise. It's time they did
~ Friday essay: 'I trained to be an engineer ... now I am a pickle seller'. What does migration do to a wife?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter