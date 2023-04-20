Like father, like son: new research shows how young men 'copy' their fathers' masculinity
By Francisco Perales, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Ella Kuskoff, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course, The University of Queensland
Michael Flood, Professor of Sociology, Queensland University of Technology
Tania King, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
This is an intuitive finding, but we had little empirical evidence of it until now. It highlights the critical role fathers play in steering boys towards healthier expressions of masculinity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 20, 2023